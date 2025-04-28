India's Badminton Battle: Swimming Against the Tide in Sudirman Cup Clash
Facing a key Group D match in the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals, India must overcome past defeats to advance. After losing to Denmark, India's singles players, including Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, must secure wins against a strong Indonesian team to stay in contention.
India faces a crucial encounter in the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals against Indonesia, where a win is essential to keep their tournament hopes alive. Having suffered a 1-4 loss to Denmark, India's path to the knockout stage has become precarious, requiring victories from their singles stars.
The absence of top doubles players further complicates India's challenge, as they take on Indonesia's renowned pairs. With Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu leading the charge, the team aims to capitalize on previous successes against their opponents.
Rising from past setbacks, including a quarterfinal exit at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship, India seeks to replicate past glory, hoping for a triumphant journey reminiscent of their 2022 Thomas Cup victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
