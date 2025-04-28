Left Menu

India's Badminton Battle: Swimming Against the Tide in Sudirman Cup Clash

Facing a key Group D match in the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals, India must overcome past defeats to advance. After losing to Denmark, India's singles players, including Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, must secure wins against a strong Indonesian team to stay in contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Xiamen | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:35 IST
India's Badminton Battle: Swimming Against the Tide in Sudirman Cup Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

India faces a crucial encounter in the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals against Indonesia, where a win is essential to keep their tournament hopes alive. Having suffered a 1-4 loss to Denmark, India's path to the knockout stage has become precarious, requiring victories from their singles stars.

The absence of top doubles players further complicates India's challenge, as they take on Indonesia's renowned pairs. With Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu leading the charge, the team aims to capitalize on previous successes against their opponents.

Rising from past setbacks, including a quarterfinal exit at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship, India seeks to replicate past glory, hoping for a triumphant journey reminiscent of their 2022 Thomas Cup victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025