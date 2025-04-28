Left Menu

Aravindh's Chess Mastery: A Stellar Performance in Superbet Tournament

Aravindh Chithamabar impressed in his Grand Chess Tour debut by defeating former world champion Veselin Topalov, securing third place in the Superbet Rapid and Blitz Tournament. With leaders Alireza Firouza and Vladimir Fedoseev slightly ahead, Aravindh remains a strong contender. Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa faced challenges, highlighting Aravindh's commendable strategy.

Updated: 28-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:04 IST
In a remarkable display of skill, Aravindh Chithamabar made an impressive debut at the Grand Chess Tour, securing a crucial victory over former world champion Veselin Topalov. His performance placed him in the third position at the Superbet Rapid and Blitz Tournament.

Leading the tournament are Alireza Firouza of France and Vladimir Fedoseev of Russia, each earning eight points, with Aravindh closely following with seven. Key players such as Levon Aronian, Deac Bogdan Dianel, and Duda Jan-Krzyzstof share the fourth spot, while Veselin Topalov unfortunately finds himself at the bottom.

Aravindh's strategic endgame against Topalov, marked by his bold knight sacrifice leading to a zugzwang, is anticipated to become a classic in chess literature. Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa struggled, underscoring the demanding nature of the competition.

