Aravindh Chithambaram Shines in Superbet Rapid and Blitz

In an impressive debut at the Grand Chess Tour, India's Aravindh Chithambaram has demonstrated his prowess by securing the third position in the Superbet Rapid and Blitz tournament. His victory against Bulgaria's former world champion Veselin Topalov emphasized his formidable skills.

Alireza Firouza of France and Vladimir Fedoseev of Russia clinched the joint top spot, with each amassing eight points. Aravindh stays in contention with seven points, while a trio including Levon Aronian, Deac Bogdan-Daniel, and Duda Jan-Krzyzstof trails closely with six points each.

R Praggnanandhaa, another Indian contender, had a challenging day, unable to capitalize on opportunities and securing just one additional point. Despite setbacks, Aravindh's strategic brilliance, particularly his notable game against Topalov, has garnered attention and praise from chess enthusiasts and analysts alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)