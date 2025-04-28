Left Menu

Aravindh Chithambaram Shines in Superbet Rapid and Blitz

India's Aravindh Chithambaram has made a striking debut in the Grand Chess Tour, claiming third position in the Superbet Rapid and Blitz tournament after defeating former world champion Veselin Topalov. Alireza Firouza and Vladimir Fedoseev share the leading position with eight points each while Aravindh follows closely with seven.

In an impressive debut at the Grand Chess Tour, India's Aravindh Chithambaram has demonstrated his prowess by securing the third position in the Superbet Rapid and Blitz tournament. His victory against Bulgaria's former world champion Veselin Topalov emphasized his formidable skills.

Alireza Firouza of France and Vladimir Fedoseev of Russia clinched the joint top spot, with each amassing eight points. Aravindh stays in contention with seven points, while a trio including Levon Aronian, Deac Bogdan-Daniel, and Duda Jan-Krzyzstof trails closely with six points each.

R Praggnanandhaa, another Indian contender, had a challenging day, unable to capitalize on opportunities and securing just one additional point. Despite setbacks, Aravindh's strategic brilliance, particularly his notable game against Topalov, has garnered attention and praise from chess enthusiasts and analysts alike.

