Rajasthan Royals' Final Push: Riyan Parag's Crucial Toss Decision in IPL Showdown

In a high-stakes Indian Premier League encounter, Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag chose to field after winning the toss against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

The Royals, currently struggling at the lower end of the table, must secure victories in all their five remaining matches to maintain their playoff aspirations.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans, holding the second spot, are keen to enhance their playoff berth by moving to 14 points with a victory. Notable lineup adjustments include RR introducing Maheesh Theekshana and Yudhvir Singh, while GT gave a debut to Karim Janat.

(With inputs from agencies.)