Rajasthan Royals' Final Push: Riyan Parag's Crucial Toss Decision in IPL Showdown

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag decided to field first against Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL match. Needing victories in all remaining games to reach the playoffs, RR is at a low point in the rankings. Gujarat, in second place, aims to solidify their standing with a win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:13 IST
In a high-stakes Indian Premier League encounter, Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag chose to field after winning the toss against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

The Royals, currently struggling at the lower end of the table, must secure victories in all their five remaining matches to maintain their playoff aspirations.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans, holding the second spot, are keen to enhance their playoff berth by moving to 14 points with a victory. Notable lineup adjustments include RR introducing Maheesh Theekshana and Yudhvir Singh, while GT gave a debut to Karim Janat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

