IPL's Ambitious Expansion: A 94-Match Season by 2028

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is aiming to expand to a 94-match season by 2028, enabling each of the 10 teams to play each other home and away. Discussions are underway with the ICC and BCCI to integrate this expansion into the next Future Tours Programme, though scheduling challenges remain.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is aiming to expand to a 94-match season by 2028, according to Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal. This expansion would allow all 10 teams to compete home and away, significantly increasing the number of games from its current 74-match format since 2022.

Discussions have commenced with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to incorporate this expansion into the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) starting in 2028. Despite the ambitious goals, Dhumal noted the scheduling hurdles due to the extensive commitments to bilateral cricket and ICC events.

The burgeoning growth of domestic Twenty20 leagues has put pressure on international cricket schedules, with several players opting to retire from specific formats to manage workload. Research by the Professional Cricketers Association highlighted concerns among players over the demanding county cricket calendar in England and Wales.

