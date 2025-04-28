Gujarat Titans' Powerhouse Performance Against Rajasthan Royals

The Gujarat Titans delivered a spectacular performance in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals, marking a significant victory. Key to this achievement was Skipper Shubman Gill, who dazzled the fans with a powerful 84-run innings. Gill's impressive run included four towering sixes and five boundaries, setting a strong tone for the match.

Partnering with Sai Sudharsan, who chipped in with a well-timed 39, Gill helped lay a robust foundation with a 93-run opening partnership. This solid start positioned the Titans for a formidable total of 209 for four over their 20 overs.

Jos Buttler, another standout player, targeted his former team, crushing four sixes and three boundaries to reach an unbeaten 50 from just 26 balls. This collective team effort by the Titans holds them in good stead as they progress in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)