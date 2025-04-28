Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Dominate with Record Chase

Rajasthan Royals successfully chased a target of 210 in just 15.5 overs, thanks to impressive performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 70, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored 101. The team's victory came with ease, losing only two wickets in their innings.

The Rajasthan Royals achieved a remarkable victory, successfully chasing a daunting target of 210 runs in just 15.5 overs.

The standout performance came from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored a century, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten with 70 runs. Their partnership laid the foundation for a smooth chase.

The team faced little resistance, losing only two wickets, and demonstrated cricketing prowess with commendable ease and determination against their opponents.

