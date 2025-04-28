Rajasthan Royals Dominate with Record Chase
Rajasthan Royals successfully chased a target of 210 in just 15.5 overs, thanks to impressive performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 70, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored 101. The team's victory came with ease, losing only two wickets in their innings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Royals achieved a remarkable victory, successfully chasing a daunting target of 210 runs in just 15.5 overs.
The standout performance came from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored a century, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten with 70 runs. Their partnership laid the foundation for a smooth chase.
The team faced little resistance, losing only two wickets, and demonstrated cricketing prowess with commendable ease and determination against their opponents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions: The Controversial Deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking IPL Innings: A Diary's Inspiration
Abhishek Sharma's Scripted IPL Triumph: A Stellar Comeback
Jaiswal's Stellar Knock Propels Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash
Diplomatic Dilemma: British MP Denied Entry to Hong Kong