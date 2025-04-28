Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Historic T20 Century Powers Rajasthan Royals to Victory
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi set a new record by becoming the youngest player to score a T20 hundred, driving his team to victory over Gujarat Titans. His stunning 101, combined with Yashasvi Jaiswal's 70, orchestrated Rajasthan's chase of 212 in just 15.5 overs, despite Gujarat's strong performance earlier.
In a historic display of power hitting, Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name into the records by becoming the youngest cricketer to score a T20 hundred, effortlessly steering his team to victory over Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Gujarat Titans had set a challenging target after stellar performances from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, but Suryavanshi, with a blistering 101 from 38 deliveries, led Rajasthan to 212/2 in just 15.5 overs. His record-breaking innings, which included seven boundaries and eleven sixes, was instrumental, making it the second-fastest century in IPL history.
Despite the early dismissal of Nitish Rana, Rajasthan secured a steady finish with captain Riyan Parag's unbeaten 32. On the bowling front, Rashid Khan stood out for Gujarat with an economical spell of 1/24 amid Rajasthan's onslaught.
