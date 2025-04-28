Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Historic T20 Century Powers Rajasthan Royals to Victory

In a historic display of power hitting, Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name into the records by becoming the youngest cricketer to score a T20 hundred, effortlessly steering his team to victory over Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Gujarat Titans had set a challenging target after stellar performances from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, but Suryavanshi, with a blistering 101 from 38 deliveries, led Rajasthan to 212/2 in just 15.5 overs. His record-breaking innings, which included seven boundaries and eleven sixes, was instrumental, making it the second-fastest century in IPL history.

Despite the early dismissal of Nitish Rana, Rajasthan secured a steady finish with captain Riyan Parag's unbeaten 32. On the bowling front, Rashid Khan stood out for Gujarat with an economical spell of 1/24 amid Rajasthan's onslaught.

