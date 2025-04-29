Left Menu

Sprinter's Challenge: The Gatorade Doping Dilemma

Former world champion sprinter Issam Asinga sued Gatorade, claiming their gummies led to his doping ban. A judge dismissed it, stating no proof of intentional harm or physical injury. Asinga, left without recourse for lost track career opportunities, plans to assess further legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 02:02 IST
On Monday, PepsiCo's Gatorade unit saw a lawsuit by former world champion sprinter Issam Asinga dismissed. Asinga alleged his four-year doping ban was due to 'recovery gummies' tainted with performance-enhancing drugs.

Judge Cathy Seibel in White Plains, New York, ruled Asinga could not pursue strict liability or negligence claims because he lacked proof the gummies caused physical harm. Additionally, there was no evidence Gatorade intentionally introduced banned substances, affecting Asinga's athletic career and scholarship at Texas A&M University.

Attorney Ali Chardon, representing Asinga, expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling that left the athlete without a path to justice for losing his career. Despite Gatorade's silence on the matter, the Athletics Integrity Unit had previously suspended Asinga, citing unproven contamination claims regarding the gummies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

