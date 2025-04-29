Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes IPL History

In an extraordinary feat, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 14 years old, has made history by becoming IPL's youngest centurion with a blistering 101 off 38 balls.

The Rajasthan Royals' 'wonder kid' demonstrated incredible skill with 11 sixes and seven fours, leading his team to an emphatic victory against top international bowlers.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour hailed Suryavanshi's prodigious talent, likening his potential impact on Indian cricket to legends, while emphasizing the need for careful nurturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)