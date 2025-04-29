Left Menu

Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes IPL History

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi set a record in IPL as the youngest centurion. His remarkable 101 off 38 balls featured 11 sixes and 7 fours. Rajasthan Royals' coach, Vikram Rathour, praised his talent and potential, naming him a future asset to Indian cricket if nurtured well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:45 IST
In an extraordinary feat, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 14 years old, has made history by becoming IPL's youngest centurion with a blistering 101 off 38 balls.

The Rajasthan Royals' 'wonder kid' demonstrated incredible skill with 11 sixes and seven fours, leading his team to an emphatic victory against top international bowlers.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour hailed Suryavanshi's prodigious talent, likening his potential impact on Indian cricket to legends, while emphasizing the need for careful nurturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

