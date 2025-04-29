T20 Mumbai League 2025 Returns: Star-Studded Icon Line-Up Announced

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced a dazzling array of icon players for the T20 Mumbai League 2025, including Indian cricket giants like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane. The tournament, a premier domestic T20 competition, is making a comeback after six years, running from May 26 to June 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Joining these cricket luminaries are talented players such as Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, and Tushar Deshpande, reflecting the rich talent pool of Mumbai cricket. MCA President Ajinkya Naik expressed delight in unveiling these icon players, emphasizing their role in inspiring and mentoring emerging talent, while also elevating the league's appeal.

Each of the eight franchises will be permitted to draft one icon player, enhancing the experience and prestige of their squads. The MCA is expected to announce auction dates soon. Historically, the T20 Mumbai League has been a platform for budding cricketers to shine. This year's tournament will feature eight franchises, including two new teams, SoBo Mumbai Falcon and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, with over 2800 players registered for selection.

