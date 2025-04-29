Revving Up Ethics: FIA President Considers Easing Swearing Penalties in F1

In a recent development, the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced potential revisions to the stringent regulations against swearing and criticism among Formula 1 drivers, following significant feedback from the racing community.

FIA's current rules, encapsulated in Appendix B, have drawn criticism after it punished drivers including Max Verstappen for swearing, a move that saw pushback from Formula 1 and World Rally Championship participants. The stricter penalties, planned for 2025, would impose hefty fines and potential suspensions for repeat offenses.

Ben Sulayem's consideration for change is seen as a move towards adaptability and improvement. He stated, 'Humans make the rules and humans can improve the rules,' emphasizing a philosophy of continuous enhancement within the FIA's framework.

