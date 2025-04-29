Left Menu

Revving Up Ethics: FIA President Considers Easing Swearing Penalties in F1

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is contemplating easing the stringent punishments for swearing and criticism in F1, following backlash from drivers. Currently considering amendments to Appendix B, Ben Sulayem aims to improve rules without compromising on ethics. This comes after notable penalties for drivers like Max Verstappen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:51 IST
In a recent development, the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced potential revisions to the stringent regulations against swearing and criticism among Formula 1 drivers, following significant feedback from the racing community.

FIA's current rules, encapsulated in Appendix B, have drawn criticism after it punished drivers including Max Verstappen for swearing, a move that saw pushback from Formula 1 and World Rally Championship participants. The stricter penalties, planned for 2025, would impose hefty fines and potential suspensions for repeat offenses.

Ben Sulayem's consideration for change is seen as a move towards adaptability and improvement. He stated, 'Humans make the rules and humans can improve the rules,' emphasizing a philosophy of continuous enhancement within the FIA's framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

