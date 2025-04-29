F1's Battle with Profanity: Can a Flexible Approach Resolve the Tension?

The standoff over swearing in Formula 1 has reached a pivotal moment with the governing body, the FIA, signaling possible changes. Ahead of the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is considering adjustments to the penalties for foul language following criticism from drivers.

The push for change follows Ben Sulayem's Instagram post indicating possible 'improvements' to the current regulations under Appendix B. This document stipulates penalties for a range of offenses, including the use of expletives, with fines starting at 40,000 euros ($45,500) for F1 drivers.

The controversy over swearing has persisted since Ben Sulayem's crackdown efforts began last year. The potential for a more lenient approach may ease the ongoing tensions between the FIA and F1 drivers, as they prepare for another season of high-stakes racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)