Left Menu

F1's Battle with Profanity: Can a Flexible Approach Resolve the Tension?

The FIA is re-evaluating its punishment system for swearing in Formula 1 following backlash from drivers. Changes are expected to focus more on how penalties are enforced rather than altering the rules themselves. A flexible stance might ease tensions between FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:49 IST
F1's Battle with Profanity: Can a Flexible Approach Resolve the Tension?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The standoff over swearing in Formula 1 has reached a pivotal moment with the governing body, the FIA, signaling possible changes. Ahead of the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is considering adjustments to the penalties for foul language following criticism from drivers.

The push for change follows Ben Sulayem's Instagram post indicating possible 'improvements' to the current regulations under Appendix B. This document stipulates penalties for a range of offenses, including the use of expletives, with fines starting at 40,000 euros ($45,500) for F1 drivers.

The controversy over swearing has persisted since Ben Sulayem's crackdown efforts began last year. The potential for a more lenient approach may ease the ongoing tensions between the FIA and F1 drivers, as they prepare for another season of high-stakes racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025