India Triumphs in T20 Series Opener Against Sri Lanka with Stellar Performances

In a commanding T20 opener, India defeated Sri Lanka's disability cricket team, chasing a target of 123 in 19.1 overs. Majid Magrey's five-wicket haul and Rajesh Kannur's crucial 50 runs led to India’s victory, setting an impressive tone for the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:46 IST
Majid Magrey (middle). (Photo:DCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying start to the India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability cricket series, Team India clinched a decisive victory in the first T20 match. After winning the toss, Indian captain Ravindra Sante strategically opted to bowl first, a choice that yielded early dividends as the Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings.

Key to India's triumph was Majid Magrey's extraordinary bowling, capturing a stunning five-wicket haul and restricting Sri Lanka to 123 all out. His performance was characterized by precision and control, dismantling the opposition's batting lineup with figures of 5 wickets for 8 runs in just 2.5 overs.

With the bat, India pursued the target with steady composure, propelled by Rajesh Kannur's assured innings of 50 runs off 41 balls. This innings not only stabilized the chase but also maintained pressure on Sri Lanka. Majid Magrey was deservedly named Man of the Match. India will aim to capitalize on this momentum, while Sri Lanka looks to bounce back in the next clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

