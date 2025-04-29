Left Menu

EU Justice Halts Malta's Controversial Golden Passport Scheme

The European Court of Justice has ordered Malta to halt its 'golden passport' programme, which allows wealthy individuals to acquire EU citizenship through investments. The ruling cites infringement of EU law and erosion of trust among member states. Malta must align its citizenship policies with EU regulations.

Updated: 29-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the European Court of Justice ruled against Malta's golden passport programme, stating that it violated European Union law. This scheme permits affluent foreigners to purchase citizenship, granting them the right to live and work across the EU. The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by the European Commission in 2022.

The Court emphasized that while nations can decide their own nationality criteria, Malta's programme undermined the mutual trust principle among EU countries. By linking nationality to financial transactions, it diminishes the essence of European citizenship, lacking inherent solidarity and goodwill.

Malta, having maintained its stance on the legality of its actions, agreed to heed the court's decision, acknowledging the scheme's role in generating significant revenue since 2015. The European Commission lauded the ruling, underscoring that European citizenship must not be commodified.

