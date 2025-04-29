Napoli's Title Hopes Hit as Buongiorno's Season Ends with Injury

Napoli's defender Alessandro Buongiorno is out for the season after sustaining an adductor injury, according to a club statement on Tuesday.

The injury occurred during Napoli's triumph over Torino, which solidified their position as Serie A leaders. Both Buongiorno and midfielder Frank Anguissa left the field injured.

Buongiorno underwent medical tests revealing a significant muscle lesion. Manager Antonio Conte will be without the Italy centre-back for the final title-deciding matches. Napoli, three points ahead of Inter Milan, prepares for crucial games against Lecce, Genoa, Parma, and Cagliari.

(With inputs from agencies.)