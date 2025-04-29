Left Menu

Napoli's Title Hopes Hit as Buongiorno's Season Ends with Injury

Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a thigh injury, impacting the team's title chase. The defender's absence is confirmed following medical tests, and Napoli remains ahead of Inter Milan in the Serie A standings. Manager Conte now faces strategic challenges.

Napoli's defender Alessandro Buongiorno is out for the season after sustaining an adductor injury, according to a club statement on Tuesday.

The injury occurred during Napoli's triumph over Torino, which solidified their position as Serie A leaders. Both Buongiorno and midfielder Frank Anguissa left the field injured.

Buongiorno underwent medical tests revealing a significant muscle lesion. Manager Antonio Conte will be without the Italy centre-back for the final title-deciding matches. Napoli, three points ahead of Inter Milan, prepares for crucial games against Lecce, Genoa, Parma, and Cagliari.

