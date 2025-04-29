Left Menu

Raghuvanshi and Singh Power KKR to Massive 204 against DC in IPL Clash

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh's stellar performances helped Kolkata Knight Riders reach 204/9 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite Dushmantha Chameera and Mitchell Starc's efforts, KKR's aggressive batting secured a strong total, setting the stage for an exciting run chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:47 IST
Raghuvanshi and Singh Power KKR to Massive 204 against DC in IPL Clash
Rinku Singh (left) Angkrish Raghuvanshi (right) (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a formidable total of 204/9 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL encounter at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. The innings was bolstered by exceptional performances from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh, who powered KKR with aggressive batting throughout the innings.

Leading from the front, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine opened strongly for KKR after DC's skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field. Narine showcased his prowess early on, hammering 26 runs off Dushmantha Chameera in a single over, setting the tone for a high-scoring innings.

The duo's efforts were complemented by Raghuvanshi and Singh, who steadied KKR's innings after losing a few wickets, adding crucial runs to ensure a target that demands a strong response from DC. Despite the last-over heroics from Mitchell Starc, taking crucial wickets, KKR ended with a challenging 204/9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025