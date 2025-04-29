Raghuvanshi and Singh Power KKR to Massive 204 against DC in IPL Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a formidable total of 204/9 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL encounter at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. The innings was bolstered by exceptional performances from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh, who powered KKR with aggressive batting throughout the innings.

Leading from the front, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine opened strongly for KKR after DC's skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field. Narine showcased his prowess early on, hammering 26 runs off Dushmantha Chameera in a single over, setting the tone for a high-scoring innings.

The duo's efforts were complemented by Raghuvanshi and Singh, who steadied KKR's innings after losing a few wickets, adding crucial runs to ensure a target that demands a strong response from DC. Despite the last-over heroics from Mitchell Starc, taking crucial wickets, KKR ended with a challenging 204/9.

