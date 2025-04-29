Left Menu

Wydad AC Part Ways with Coach Rulani Mokwena

Wydad AC, a Moroccan football club, has terminated the contract of their South African coach Rulani Mokwena. Sitting third in the league, Wydad will compete in the Club World Cup in June-July. Mokwena, appointed in July 2024, will take a leave of absence until season end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:48 IST
Moroccan football club Wydad AC announced the termination of their South African coach Rulani Mokwena's contract. Despite securing third place in the league, Wydad won't finish in the top two.

They are preparing for the Club World Cup in the United States this June-July. Mokwena will be on an exceptional leave of absence until the season ends.

Having taken charge in July 2024 after departing from Mamelodi Sundowns, Mokwena's tenure at Wydad is officially over, as confirmed by a club statement on Facebook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

