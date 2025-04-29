Left Menu

Presidents Cup 2026: Snedeker and Ogilvy Lead Teams

Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy have been named captains for the U.S. and International Teams for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. Both bring rich histories and experience to the event, aiming to lead their teams to victory in this prestigious golf competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:15 IST
Presidents Cup 2026: Snedeker and Ogilvy Lead Teams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy are set to captivate the golf world as they take the helm for the U.S. and International Teams at the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. The announcement follows their significant contributions to past tournaments.

Snedeker, a prolific PGA Tour player with nine wins, backs his leadership with considerable experience from previous team competitions. As a vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup and former Presidents Cup participant, he's poised to leverage his insights to inspire his team.

Ogilvy, a seasoned International Team veteran, has outlined his commitment to fostering a united and determined team spirit aligned with the legacy of the shield debuted in 2019. Both captains are eager to champion their teams to success in this esteemed event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025