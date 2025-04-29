Presidents Cup 2026: Snedeker and Ogilvy Lead Teams

Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy are set to captivate the golf world as they take the helm for the U.S. and International Teams at the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. The announcement follows their significant contributions to past tournaments.

Snedeker, a prolific PGA Tour player with nine wins, backs his leadership with considerable experience from previous team competitions. As a vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup and former Presidents Cup participant, he's poised to leverage his insights to inspire his team.

Ogilvy, a seasoned International Team veteran, has outlined his commitment to fostering a united and determined team spirit aligned with the legacy of the shield debuted in 2019. Both captains are eager to champion their teams to success in this esteemed event.

