Pankaj Advani Dominates CCI Billiards Classic

India's top cueist Pankaj Advani has made a remarkable start to the CCI Billiards Classic, overpowering Tathya Sachdev with a commanding score of 860-170. Advani's performance was bolstered by three century-plus breaks, making a formidable statement in his first group match.

Elsewhere in the competition, Rishabh Thakkar secured a decisive 495-313 victory over Hitesh Kotwani, while Rohan Jambusaria showcased his skills to defeat Anurag Bagri 611-294. Vishal Madan also marked a compelling 690-229 win against Nikhil Ghadge.

In a closer contest, Arun Agrawal managed to edge out Ketan Chawla with a 430-399 victory, adding to the day's array of impressive performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)