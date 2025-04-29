Left Menu

Pankaj Advani Dominates CCI Billiards Classic

India's top cueist, Pankaj Advani, showcased a strong performance in the CCI Billiards Classic, defeating Tathya Sachdev with an impressive score of 860-170. Advani's victory included three century-plus breaks. Meanwhile, Rishabh Thakkar, Rohan Jambusaria, Vishal Madan, and Arun Agrawal also secured wins in their respective matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:54 IST
Pankaj Advani Dominates CCI Billiards Classic
Pankaj Advani
  • Country:
  • India

India's top cueist Pankaj Advani has made a remarkable start to the CCI Billiards Classic, overpowering Tathya Sachdev with a commanding score of 860-170. Advani's performance was bolstered by three century-plus breaks, making a formidable statement in his first group match.

Elsewhere in the competition, Rishabh Thakkar secured a decisive 495-313 victory over Hitesh Kotwani, while Rohan Jambusaria showcased his skills to defeat Anurag Bagri 611-294. Vishal Madan also marked a compelling 690-229 win against Nikhil Ghadge.

In a closer contest, Arun Agrawal managed to edge out Ketan Chawla with a 430-399 victory, adding to the day's array of impressive performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025