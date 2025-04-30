Left Menu

Les Kiss Poised to Lead the Wallabies: A Seamless Transition

Les Kiss, the former rugby league star and current Queensland Reds coach, is set to succeed Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach in July 2027. Kiss is focused on a smooth transition, given his experience as Schmidt’s defense coach. Schmidt extends his term to facilitate the handover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 07:32 IST
Les Kiss is preparing for a seamless transition into the Wallabies coaching position, taking over from New Zealander Joe Schmidt next July, just over a year before the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Currently with the Queensland Reds, Kiss was named Wallabies coach-in-waiting but intends to respect his commitment with Reds. Schmidt agreed to stay nine more months, until after the British & Irish Lions series, providing Kiss ample time to prepare.

Kiss, a former defense coach for Schmidt in Ireland, aims for continuity and collaboration. Despite Schmidt's hands-off approach to appointing his successor, he expresses confidence in Kiss's capability, foreseeing a smooth transition with shared philosophies driving their strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

