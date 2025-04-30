Left Menu

England Eyes Tim Southee for Fast-Bowling Expertise

England may recruit Tim Southee, former New Zealand pacer, as their fast-bowling consultant for the upcoming home season, which includes a five-Test series against India. Southee could replace James Anderson, who can't fulfill coaching duties due to playing commitments. He shares a bond with head coach Brendon McCullum.

Updated: 30-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:36 IST
In a strategic move ahead of a demanding summer cricket season, England is reportedly considering Tim Southee, the former New Zealand pace bowler, as their fast-bowling consultant. The role becomes crucial as the team prepares for a high-profile five-test series against India.

Southee, aged 36, is in contention to fill the shoes of James Anderson, the veteran pacer who stepped into the consulting role after his Test retirement last year. With Anderson committed to playing for his county team, Lancashire, Southee emerges as a top candidate. Notably, his rapport with England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, adds weight to his candidacy.

Looking at the broader coaching line-up, England already features Jeetan Patel, another former New Zealand player, within their staff, currently overseeing the spin bowling department. England's cricket season will commence with a single Test against Zimbabwe, followed by a white-ball series versus the West Indies, culminating in a five-Test showdown with India starting June 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

