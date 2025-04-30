Hong Kong and Canada Shine: Ending Sudirman Cup Campaigns on a High Note
Hong Kong and Canada concluded their Sudirman Cup campaigns with victories despite being out of quarter-final contention. Hong Kong swept Algeria 5-0, while Canada defeated the Czech Republic 4-1. Notable performances from Saloni Samirbhai Mehta, Angus Ng Ka Lon, Kevin Lee, and Eliana Zhang highlighted the matches leading to their wins.
In a remarkable display at the Sudirman Cup, teams from Hong Kong and Canada ended their runs with commanding wins, even though they missed out on progressing to the quarter-finals.
Hong Kong achieved a flawless 5-0 victory over Algeria, buoyed by stellar singles performances from Saloni Samirbhai Mehta and Angus Ng Ka Lon, which facilitated an unassailable lead in Group A.
Simultaneously, Canada triumphed over the Czech Republic 4-1 in Group B. The dynamic mixed doubles duo of Kevin Lee and Eliana Zhang set the pace with an initial victory, while Wen Yu Zhang and Brian Yang secured additional wins in singles to ensure Canada's dominant position.
