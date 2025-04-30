Left Menu

R Ashwin: The Emotional Journey to Retirement

Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin reflects on his decision to retire after his 100th Test, citing emotional and personal reasons. Despite a successful career and recent performances, he felt it was time to conclude his journey, prioritizing family and personal well-being over continuing professional challenges.

Former Indian off-spinner R Ashwin considered retiring after his 100th Test but ultimately decided to hang up his boots midway through the Australia tour. The decision came as he wanted to prevent the repetition of struggles regarding his inclusion in the playing eleven.

In a new podcast by Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin shared with teammate Mike Hussey how he made the tough retirement choice. After not being selected for the first Test in Perth, where Washington Sundar was preferred, Ashwin finally decided to step away after being excluded for the third Test at Gabba.

Despite stellar performances, including a six-wicket haul and a century in a home Test, and being the second-highest wicket-taker for India with 537 scalps, Ashwin felt family time was more important. His retirement announcement at Gabba marked the end of a remarkable career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

