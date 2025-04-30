Thrilling Moments in Sports: Highlights from the Ice, Court, and Field

The world of sports never ceases to deliver exhilarating action, as seen in the latest news highlights from the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB, and tennis. Each moment adds to the rich tapestry of sporting history.

In hockey, the Carolina Hurricanes clinched a spot in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, thanks to Sebastian Aho's game-winning goal in double overtime against the New Jersey Devils.

The NBA saw the Indiana Pacers edge out the Milwaukee Bucks, with Tyrese Haliburton's clutch overtime layup sealing their advancement. Meanwhile, George Kittle's massive NFL contract extension reflects his standing as the top tight end, while MLB's Yankees displayed power prowess with multiple home runs against the Orioles.

(With inputs from agencies.)