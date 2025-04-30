Left Menu

Parimatch and AFA Unite the Global Football Community

Parimatch has launched an ad campaign celebrating its partnership with the Argentina Football Association, inviting football fans worldwide to join Team of Champions. Featuring AFA stars, the campaign bridges players and fans, emphasizing shared passion and unity. It's a call to support and bet with Parimatch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:23 IST
Parimatch and AFA Unite the Global Football Community
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Parimatch, the leading global gaming platform, has unveiled a dynamic new advertisement in collaboration with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) to honor their partnership and the AFA's status as reigning FIFA World Cup champions. The campaign invites global football enthusiasts to unite as the Team of Champions and seize victory.

The video showcases Argentina's football talents like Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez, along with millions of Parimatch users. As the teams gear up for play, the fans prepare by supporting their favorites, embodying the campaign's message: One Game, One Passion, One Team.

Running during the football season's peak, the ad captures the spirit of the sport. Parimatch uniquely blends the excitement of the game with a variety of betting options, highlighting its strong bond with AFA and reinforcing a shared love for football, echoing a global community's passion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025