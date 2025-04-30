Left Menu

CSK Faces Punjab Kings: A Battle to Preserve Pride at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) aims to reclaim their dominant form as they face Punjab Kings at Chepauk Stadium. Struggling at the bottom, CSK strives to avoid a record-breaking disastrous season on their home turf. Confidence shaken, they must triumph against PBKS to halt their ongoing losing streak.

CSK team. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take the field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at their iconic Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, aiming to avoid another humiliating defeat. With only two victories in nine games this season, CSK is languishing at the bottom, while PBKS stands at fifth with five wins.

This IPL season has been particularly disappointing for the five-time champions, with their playoff chances all but gone. They've only secured one victory at home in five attempts, putting their once-imposing Chepauk record under threat. The latest home battle sees them fighting to save face against a formidable PBKS side.

CSK's setbacks began with a historic home loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, breaking a long streak. Further defeats to Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders exposed their vulnerabilities, especially against spin. Another loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad has added to their woes, forcing CSK to rally hard to avoid their worst home performance ever.

