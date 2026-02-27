Rinku Singh Mourns Father's Passing Amid Cricket Challenges
Khanchand Singh, father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, passed away after a long battle with liver cancer. Despite his illness, he supported Rinku's cricketing ambitions. Rinku, part of India's T20 World Cup squad, returned for his father's funeral in Aligarh, with the last rites scheduled for later in the day.
Rinku Singh, celebrated Indian cricketer, is mourning the loss of his father, Khanchand Singh, who succumbed to a protracted battle with liver cancer. Hospital officials confirmed his death early Friday morning in Greater Noida, where he had been hospitalized due to deteriorating health conditions.
Dr. Sunil Kumar of Yatharth Hospital disclosed that Khanchand Singh had entered advanced-stage liver cancer, necessitating ventilator support in recent days. The tragic news reached Rinku amid his cricketing commitments for India's T20 World Cup squad.
Despite the critical circumstances, Khanchand Singh's unwavering support played a pivotal role in Rinku's career. The family has scheduled the funeral in Aligarh, with Rinku expected to pay his respects alongside close family members and friends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harry Styles: The Laughter at a Funeral and a New Musical Adventure
Dramatic Arrest: Wanted Man in Greater Noida Murder Case Captured
Man shot at over old enmity in Greater Noida
Numaligarh Refinery expansion project cost set to rise to Rs 34,000 cr, govt nod sought
Man shot dead over old enmity in Greater Noida, two held