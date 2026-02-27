Rinku Singh Mourns Father's Passing Amid Cricket Challenges

Rinku Singh, celebrated Indian cricketer, is mourning the loss of his father, Khanchand Singh, who succumbed to a protracted battle with liver cancer. Hospital officials confirmed his death early Friday morning in Greater Noida, where he had been hospitalized due to deteriorating health conditions.

Dr. Sunil Kumar of Yatharth Hospital disclosed that Khanchand Singh had entered advanced-stage liver cancer, necessitating ventilator support in recent days. The tragic news reached Rinku amid his cricketing commitments for India's T20 World Cup squad.

Despite the critical circumstances, Khanchand Singh's unwavering support played a pivotal role in Rinku's career. The family has scheduled the funeral in Aligarh, with Rinku expected to pay his respects alongside close family members and friends.

