Arshdeep Singh Learns from the Best: Adapting Strategies for Cricket Success

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is honing his skills in adaptability and strategy by learning from senior partners like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj. After a successful match against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup, he focuses on improving as India gears up for a pivotal game against the West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:20 IST
Arshdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh emphasized the importance of learning from seasoned bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, as he continues to refine his craft. Taking three wickets for just 24 runs, Singh shone against Zimbabwe in a crucial T20 World Cup Super Eights clash.

Reflecting on his growth, Singh noted the value of proactively adjusting to match conditions and collaborating with bowling coach Mourne Morkel. The young bowler remains humble, attributing much of his success to teamwork and strategic bowling approaches set by his senior counterparts.

With a crucial upcoming match against the West Indies, Singh remains focused on maintaining high standards, hoping that India's efforts will culminate in a semifinal spot. Notably, India's fate relies on defeating the West Indies, as the South Africa victory kept their Group 1 hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

