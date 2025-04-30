Teen Prodigy's Meteoric Rise: The Vaibhav Suryavanshi Story

At merely 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the latest sensation in the cricketing world. With a remarkable IPL performance, even veteran Rahul Dravid acknowledges the young talent's exceptional prowess while advising caution against media frenzy.

Dravid, mindful of the spotlight's pressure, emphasized the importance of supporting Suryavanshi through this newfound fame. He believes that while the attention is inevitable, it's also essential to allow the teenager space to grow and develop at his own pace.

Suryavanshi has impressed with his fearless batting and unique skill set at such a young age. Dravid credits the youngster's natural strengths and burgeoning skills but insists that there shouldn't be undue pressure to rush his development.

(With inputs from agencies.)