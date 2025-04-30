Teen Prodigy's Meteoric Rise: The Vaibhav Suryavanshi Story
At just 14 years, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has caught the cricketing world's attention with his remarkable performance in the IPL. Rahul Dravid, head coach of Rajasthan Royals, acknowledges the talent but cautions against overwhelming the youth with attention, emphasizing the need for support and guidance.
At merely 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the latest sensation in the cricketing world. With a remarkable IPL performance, even veteran Rahul Dravid acknowledges the young talent's exceptional prowess while advising caution against media frenzy.
Dravid, mindful of the spotlight's pressure, emphasized the importance of supporting Suryavanshi through this newfound fame. He believes that while the attention is inevitable, it's also essential to allow the teenager space to grow and develop at his own pace.
Suryavanshi has impressed with his fearless batting and unique skill set at such a young age. Dravid credits the youngster's natural strengths and burgeoning skills but insists that there shouldn't be undue pressure to rush his development.
