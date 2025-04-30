Left Menu

Chahal's Hat-Trick Stuns CSK Despite Curran's Heroics

Sam Curran's stellar 88 runs for Chennai Super Kings was overshadowed by Yuzvendra Chahal's late four-wicket spree, including a hat-trick, restricting CSK to 190 against Punjab Kings. Curran, with Dewald Brevis, mounted a strong recovery after a rocky start but succumbed to PBKS's pressure in the final overs.

Updated: 30-04-2025 21:49 IST
In a thrilling Indian Premier League face-off on Wednesday, Sam Curran's dazzling 88 failed to shield Chennai Super Kings from Yuzvendra Chahal's game-changing four-wicket burst, including a hat-trick, limiting CSK to 190 all out against Punjab Kings.

Curran, forming a crucial partnership with Dewald Brevis, rebuilt the innings from a shaky 48 for three during the power play, setting a robust 78-run fourth-wicket stand. They smoothly guided CSK past the 16th over at nearly nine runs an over until Curran ramped up the pressure with a series of aggressive strokes.

However, Chahal's devastating penultimate over turned the tide. Despite MS Dhoni's brief resistance, Chahal's strategic bowling led to quick dismissals, including a hat-trick, leaving CSK to rue missed opportunities as their openers faltered early in a match that slipped away in the end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

