In a breathtaking display of youthful prowess, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm, smashing a sensational century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. The teenage sensation's innings, featuring seven boundaries and 11 sixes, saw him score an astonishing 101 off just 38 balls.

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed pride and admiration for Vaibhav, highlighting not only the remarkable statistical achievement but also the inspiration it provides to young cricketers nationwide. 'It's a proud moment for our country,' Dhawan remarked, emphasizing the newfound confidence young players can draw from Suryavanshi's success.

Vaibhav's blistering knock shattered records, making him the youngest ever to reach a century in T20 history and achieving the second-fastest century in IPL history. This landmark inning has set new benchmarks for aspirants, marking a pivotal moment in India's cricketing future.

