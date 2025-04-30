Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stuns IPL with Blazing Century

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi amazed the cricket world with a remarkable century in the IPL, achieving the second-fastest century in league history. Receiving high praise from veteran Shikhar Dhawan, Vaibhav's innings inspire upcoming players, redefining potential with youthful confidence and extraordinary talent at such a young age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:44 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: X/@MdShami11). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a breathtaking display of youthful prowess, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm, smashing a sensational century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. The teenage sensation's innings, featuring seven boundaries and 11 sixes, saw him score an astonishing 101 off just 38 balls.

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed pride and admiration for Vaibhav, highlighting not only the remarkable statistical achievement but also the inspiration it provides to young cricketers nationwide. 'It's a proud moment for our country,' Dhawan remarked, emphasizing the newfound confidence young players can draw from Suryavanshi's success.

Vaibhav's blistering knock shattered records, making him the youngest ever to reach a century in T20 history and achieving the second-fastest century in IPL history. This landmark inning has set new benchmarks for aspirants, marking a pivotal moment in India's cricketing future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

