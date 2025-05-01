Shreyas Iyer Fined as Punjab Kings Stun CSK in IPL Clash
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was fined INR 12 lakh for a slow over-rate in an IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. Aided by Prabhsimran Singh's half-century and Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick, PBKS triumphed over CSK, knocking them out of playoff contention with a decisive victory.
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer received a fine of INR 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during their IPL 2025 encounter with Chennai Super Kings at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, marking the team's first offense of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct for over-rate violations.
Despite the penalty, Iyer's leadership guided PBKS to a significant victory, eliminating CSK from the playoff race. Key performances came from Prabhsimran Singh, who scored a half-century, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who secured a hat-trick, culminating in a four-wicket triumph.
Reflecting on the match, Iyer expressed his affinity for run-chases, highlighting the importance of seizing momentum. He emphasized preparation and confidence gained from practice as factors in his performance while praising his teammates' strategic play against CSK's formidable bowlers.
