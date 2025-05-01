Inter Milan Faces Uncertainty as Captain Injured in UCL Clash

Inter Milan's hopes of advancing in the Champions League were dealt a blow as captain Lautaro Martínez was forced off due to injury at halftime in their 3-3 draw against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Martínez, visibly distressed, hobbled off the field after the first half, and coach Simone Inzaghi expressed doubts about his availability for the crucial return leg next week.

Despite strong performances from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries, Inter had to settle for a draw, with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres contributing to the thrilling encounter. The second leg is scheduled for Tuesday in Milan, with the winner set to face PSG or Arsenal in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)