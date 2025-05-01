Left Menu

Inter Milan Faces Uncertainty as Captain Injured in UCL Clash

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez was injured during a Champions League semifinal first leg against Barcelona, casting doubt on his participation in the return leg. The match concluded in a 3-3 draw, with notable performances from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries for Inter, and Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres for Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:51 IST
Inter Milan's hopes of advancing in the Champions League were dealt a blow as captain Lautaro Martínez was forced off due to injury at halftime in their 3-3 draw against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Martínez, visibly distressed, hobbled off the field after the first half, and coach Simone Inzaghi expressed doubts about his availability for the crucial return leg next week.

Despite strong performances from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries, Inter had to settle for a draw, with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres contributing to the thrilling encounter. The second leg is scheduled for Tuesday in Milan, with the winner set to face PSG or Arsenal in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

