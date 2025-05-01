Gujarat Titans Aim for Redemption Against Struggling Sunrisers

In the upcoming IPL match, Gujarat Titans look to bounce back after a surprising defeat to Rajasthan Royals, where 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history with the fastest century of the season.

The Titans, managed by Shubman Gill, have shown consistent performance and need two more victories to secure their place in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad faces a critical match having only three wins from nine games this season, risking elimination from the playoff race.

(With inputs from agencies.)