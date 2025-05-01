Gujarat Titans Aim for Redemption Against Struggling Sunrisers
Gujarat Titans are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match, seeking to recover from the recent defeat by Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Titans remain strong with top performers like Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. Sunrisers, struggling with inconsistency, are in a must-win scenario.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In the upcoming IPL match, Gujarat Titans look to bounce back after a surprising defeat to Rajasthan Royals, where 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history with the fastest century of the season.
The Titans, managed by Shubman Gill, have shown consistent performance and need two more victories to secure their place in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad faces a critical match having only three wins from nine games this season, risking elimination from the playoff race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat Titans' Triumph: Jos Buttler's Unbeaten 97 Seals Victory Over Delhi Capitals
Shubman Gill: The Emerging Leader Under IPL Pressure
Shubman Gill Leads Gujarat Titans in Crucial Match Against Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Titans Dominate KKR, Shubman Gill Shines in 39-Run Victory
Jos Buttler's Triumphant Transition from Rajasthan Royals to Gujarat Titans