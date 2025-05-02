Left Menu

Ravi Shastri Backs Sai Sudharsan for India's Test Cricket Revival

Ravi Shastri advocates for Sai Sudharsan's inclusion in India's Test squad against England, citing his impressive technique and left-handed batting as key strengths. Sudharsan's exceptional form in IPL and experience in English conditions make him a promising candidate to rejuvenate India's Test cricket team.

Updated: 02-05-2025 12:09 IST
Sai Sudharsan. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong endorsement, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has recommended young left-hander Sai Sudharsan for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Shastri highlights Sudharsan's left-handed batting and solid technique as compelling reasons to integrate him into India's squad for the crucial series.

The call for fresh talent comes after India's setback in Australia, where they were defeated 3-1, missing the chance to secure a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final. With the English tour on the horizon, Shastri believes new energy is vital.

Sudharsan's performances in IPL 2025, with 456 runs in nine matches, amplify his credentials. Moreover, his stint with Surrey in the County Championship equips him with valuable insights into English playing conditions, making him a candidate to watch closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

