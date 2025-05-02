Swinging into Summer: England's Test Cricket Squad Announced

In an eagerly anticipated announcement, the England cricket team has revealed its 13-player squad for the upcoming Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.

The match, which signals the beginning of the English summer, marks Zimbabwe's first Test in England in 22 years. The squad features two uncapped players: Essex's Sam Cook and Jordan Cox, a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Sam Cook, known for his impressive first-class wicket tally of 318, made headlines during the England Lions' tour of Australia, while Jordan Cox looks to secure a role behind the stumps. Fast bowler Josh Tongue is making his return after recovering from injury.

