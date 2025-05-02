Fresh Faces Ready to Shine: England's Test Squad Unveiled for Zimbabwe Clash

England has revealed its 13-member squad for the imminent Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, which commences on May 22. Notable inclusions in the squad are the uncapped talents, Sam Cook and Jordan Cox.

This match is particularly significant as it marks Zimbabwe's inaugural Test on English soil since 2003 and is the opening fixture for England's international summer. The lineup will later face India for five home Tests starting from June 20.

Sam Cook, known for his consistency in county cricket, enters the squad with an impressive record. Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire's Josh Tongue makes his return, bolstered by formidable performances after recovering from past injuries.

