Fresh Faces Ready to Shine: England's Test Squad Unveiled for Zimbabwe Clash

England has announced their 13-member squad for the upcoming Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, featuring uncapped players Sam Cook and Jordan Cox. This match marks Zimbabwe's first Test in England since 2003. The team will also feature 2023 Ashes player Josh Tongue.

Updated: 02-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:17 IST
England has revealed its 13-member squad for the imminent Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, which commences on May 22. Notable inclusions in the squad are the uncapped talents, Sam Cook and Jordan Cox.

This match is particularly significant as it marks Zimbabwe's inaugural Test on English soil since 2003 and is the opening fixture for England's international summer. The lineup will later face India for five home Tests starting from June 20.

Sam Cook, known for his consistency in county cricket, enters the squad with an impressive record. Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire's Josh Tongue makes his return, bolstered by formidable performances after recovering from past injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

