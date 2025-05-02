Left Menu

Spinners Spin a New Tale in IPL 2025

The 18th edition of IPL sees a shift in dynamics, with fewer high-scoring games and spinners taking center stage. Despite a six-laden start, bowlers have regained control in IPL 2025. Franchises experienced a decline in run rates and sixes. Spinners now have a greater impact than last year.

IPL Trophy (Photo: X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This season, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has taken a dramatic turn, with spinners overshadowing the once-dominant high-scoring prowess. The 18th edition showcases a striking reduction in sixes and run rates compared to the previous season, setting an intriguing narrative for cricket enthusiasts.

In the initial phase of IPL 2025, aggressive batting set the tone, with 119 sixes in the first five matches. However, as the tournament progressed, bowlers began to dominate under less favorable conditions for batsmen. Metrics like run rates and six-hitting have notably diminished following the completion of 50 games.

Highlighting the impact of spin, IPL 2025 has seen spinners claim 220 wickets at an average of 30.02, a significant elevation from last year. Standout performers include Noor Ahmad, Yuzvendra Chahal, and others, showcasing a spinners' resurgence not previously observed in IPL's high-paced T20 format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

