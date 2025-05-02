Unstoppable Subhasish Bose: Leading Mohun Bagan SG to Glory

Subhasish Bose, the esteemed captain of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, has been awarded the Men's Player of the Year in Indian football, highlighting a splendid season. Under his leadership, the team completed a remarkable Indian Super League double by clinching both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup.

This achievement was marked by their triumph over Bengaluru FC in the final with a 2-1 victory, marking them as only the second team in ISL history, after Mumbai City FC, to achieve this remarkable feat.

Among other notable awards, Soumya Guguloth was named the Women's Player of the Year, while Jamshedpur FC's Khalid Jamil and Sribhumi FC's Sujata Kar received top coaching honors. Rising stars Brison Fernandas and Thoibisana Chanu were recognized for their promise in men's and women's football respectively.

