Barbados Triumphs: Unstoppable Streak Secures CWI Rising Stars Under-15 Title

Barbados has emerged victorious yet again, securing the CWI Rising Stars Under-15 title with an undefeated campaign in Antigua. The commendable effort has drawn praise from Chris Dehring, CEO of Cricket West Indies, who hailed the team's collective hard work and passion throughout the tournament.

In a decisive match against Guyana at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Barbados clinched the title with a 49-run victory. Their innings total of 209 for 8 was supported by standout player performances. Captain Justin Parris earned the title of Best All-Rounder, while teammate Kelani Clarke led the run-scorer chart with 216 runs.

Guyana's Reyaz Latif shone with 15 wickets, receiving the award for most wickets, while Richard Ramdeholl and J'Quan Athanaze topped the fielding charts with most catches. Jamaica's Luwain Pryce was declared Best Wicketkeeper with 11 dismissals. The high standard of talent throughout the tournament is seen as promising for the future of Caribbean cricket, noted Dehring.

