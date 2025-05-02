Left Menu

Barbados Triumphs: Unstoppable Streak Secures CWI Rising Stars Under-15 Title

Barbados clinched the CWI Rising Stars Under-15 title in Antigua with an unbeaten streak, highlighting their talent with key performances from Justin Parris and Kelani Clarke. Guyana's Reyaz Latif and Jamaica's Luwain Pryce also earned individual honors in a tournament lauded by CWI's CEO for high-quality play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:30 IST
Barbados Triumphs: Unstoppable Streak Secures CWI Rising Stars Under-15 Title
Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies Chris Dehring with Barbados captain Justin Parris (Image: CWI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados has emerged victorious yet again, securing the CWI Rising Stars Under-15 title with an undefeated campaign in Antigua. The commendable effort has drawn praise from Chris Dehring, CEO of Cricket West Indies, who hailed the team's collective hard work and passion throughout the tournament.

In a decisive match against Guyana at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Barbados clinched the title with a 49-run victory. Their innings total of 209 for 8 was supported by standout player performances. Captain Justin Parris earned the title of Best All-Rounder, while teammate Kelani Clarke led the run-scorer chart with 216 runs.

Guyana's Reyaz Latif shone with 15 wickets, receiving the award for most wickets, while Richard Ramdeholl and J'Quan Athanaze topped the fielding charts with most catches. Jamaica's Luwain Pryce was declared Best Wicketkeeper with 11 dismissals. The high standard of talent throughout the tournament is seen as promising for the future of Caribbean cricket, noted Dehring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025