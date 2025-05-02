Left Menu

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet Welcome Baby Lily

Formula One champion Max Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet announced the birth of their daughter Lily. Verstappen, set to compete at the Miami Grand Prix, shared joyful moments on social media. Fellow F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg noted fatherhood brings more benefits than distractions, like added joy and focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:20 IST
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet Welcome Baby Lily
Lily
  • Country:
  • United States

In a joyous announcement, Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet welcomed their daughter, Lily, into the world on Friday. The news comes as Verstappen prepares for the Miami Grand Prix, highlighting a momentous personal milestone amid his professional commitments.

The couple shared the delightful news through heartfelt social media posts, expressing their profound happiness and affection for their newborn. "Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much," they wrote. The shared images captured tender family moments that quickly garnered widespread attention.

Nico Hulkenberg, another father on the Formula One grid, highlighted the positive impact fatherhood has had on his racing career, providing motivation and mental clarity. Similarly, George Russell echoed these sentiments, underscoring the prevailing belief that parenthood enhances rather than hinders professional performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025