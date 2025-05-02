Left Menu

Mumbai's T20 Cricket Fever: Top Icons Drafted for 2023 League

The T20 Mumbai League has announced its player drafts, featuring prominent names like Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. The tournament, set to take place at Wankhede Stadium, will see top Indian cricketers participate. Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan are also among the notable players joining different teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:45 IST
The eagerly anticipated T20 Mumbai League revealed its star-studded roster tomorrow, showcasing some of India's brightest cricketing talents. Suryakumar Yadav, captain of India's T20I team, headlines as the icon player for Triumph Knights Mumbai NorthEast. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer will represent SoBo Mumbai Falcons, signifying a promising lineup for the thrilling tournament at the Wankhede Stadium.

Slated between May 26 and June 8, the eight-team competition aims to offer a platform for both rising stars and seasoned cricketers. Mumbai's Ranji Trophy captain Ajinkya Rahane will play for Namo Bandra Blasters while India's versatile all-rounder, Shivam Dube, joins the Arcs Andheri team.

With almost 2,800 registrations, the player auction selects from a refined list of 400 athletes. Former captains Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar are set to join the league in unspecified roles. The upcoming event guarantees high-energy cricket with an array of established and emerging players participating, promising a captivating spectacle for fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

