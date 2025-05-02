Miami Grand Prix Secures Longest F1 Contract Until 2041

The Miami Grand Prix has been secured on the Formula One calendar until 2041, marking the longest contractual commitment for any event within the world championship series. The momentous 10-year extension was disclosed by the sport's officials on Friday.

Since its inception in 2022, the race occurs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It represents the first of three U.S.-based rounds, showcasing F1's dedication to expanding its footprint in America.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali emphasized the deal's significance, labeling it a 'strategic milestone' that will fortify the sport's connection with its growing American fan base.

