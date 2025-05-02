Left Menu

Miami Grand Prix Secures Longest F1 Contract Until 2041

The Miami Grand Prix will remain a fixture on the Formula One calendar until 2041, following a 10-year contract extension announced by F1. The race will continue to be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as part of a strategic move to strengthen F1's presence in the U.S.

Updated: 02-05-2025 21:47 IST
The Miami Grand Prix has been secured on the Formula One calendar until 2041, marking the longest contractual commitment for any event within the world championship series. The momentous 10-year extension was disclosed by the sport's officials on Friday.

Since its inception in 2022, the race occurs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It represents the first of three U.S.-based rounds, showcasing F1's dedication to expanding its footprint in America.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali emphasized the deal's significance, labeling it a 'strategic milestone' that will fortify the sport's connection with its growing American fan base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

