Gregg Popovich Transitions to Spurs' President of Basketball Operations

Gregg Popovich, a legendary figure in NBA history, has announced his resignation as the coach of the San Antonio Spurs to assume the role of president of basketball operations. At 76, Popovich, who boasts the most victories by any NBA coach, is stepping back after leading the team since 1996.

Despite enduring a mild stroke last November that precluded his return for the remainder of the season, Popovich expressed that his passion for basketball remains. He expressed gratitude towards players, staff, and fans who have supported him throughout his tenure as Spurs head coach and eagerly anticipates continuing his association with the organization.

A three-time NBA coach of the year, Popovich's accomplishments include steering the Spurs to five championship titles and guiding the U.S. men's team to an Olympic gold. His contributions were honored in 2023 with an induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

