Left Menu

Casper Ruud's Impressive Madrid Open Journey Despite Rib Setback

Casper Ruud advanced to his first Madrid Open final without dropping a set, overcoming a rib injury after defeating Francisco Cerundolo. The Norwegian, ranked 15th, is poised to re-enter the world's top 10. Ruud managed his injury with painkillers, pushing through to play strong tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:14 IST
Casper Ruud's Impressive Madrid Open Journey Despite Rib Setback
Casper Ruud
  • Country:
  • Spain

Casper Ruud clinched his first Madrid Open final spot without losing a set, triumphing over Francisco Cerundolo with a 6-4, 7-5 victory, despite battling a rib injury. Ruud, who had previously defeated Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev, showed resilience on the court.

The world number 15, poised to re-enter the top 10 rankings, faced uncertainty as the match began, owing to a rib injury felt during warmup. "I wasn't sure I was going to finish the match," Ruud admitted. Rapid treatment and painkillers helped him persist.

Ruud's determination saw him stave off numerous break points, showcasing impressive tennis. Sunday will mark his 18th clay final, with Novak Djokovic the only active player with more (34). The second semi-final between Jack Draper and Lorenzo Musetti follows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025