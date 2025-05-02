Casper Ruud's Impressive Madrid Open Journey Despite Rib Setback

Casper Ruud clinched his first Madrid Open final spot without losing a set, triumphing over Francisco Cerundolo with a 6-4, 7-5 victory, despite battling a rib injury. Ruud, who had previously defeated Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev, showed resilience on the court.

The world number 15, poised to re-enter the top 10 rankings, faced uncertainty as the match began, owing to a rib injury felt during warmup. "I wasn't sure I was going to finish the match," Ruud admitted. Rapid treatment and painkillers helped him persist.

Ruud's determination saw him stave off numerous break points, showcasing impressive tennis. Sunday will mark his 18th clay final, with Novak Djokovic the only active player with more (34). The second semi-final between Jack Draper and Lorenzo Musetti follows.

(With inputs from agencies.)