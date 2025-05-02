Dhruv Sitwala Shines at CCI Billiards Classic; Haria Makes an Impressive Comeback

Asian billiards champion Dhruv Sitwala demonstrated his prowess at the CCI Billiards Classic, smoothly advancing to the semi-finals with a commanding 4-0 victory over Ashok Shandilya.

In an equally riveting quarter-final match, Dhwaj Haria staged a remarkable comeback against Loukic Pathare. After trailing 1-2, Haria recovered his form during the 4th, 5th, and 6th rounds, securing a 4-2 win.

Results from the quarter-finals include: Dhruv Sitwala's triumph over Ashok Shandilya with scores of 151-31, 151-94 (79), 151-61, 151-141 (95), and Dhwaj Haria's win against Loukic Pathare at 145-151, 151-64, 86-150, 150-17, 150-39, 151-85.

(With inputs from agencies.)