Dhruv Sitwala Shines at CCI Billiards Classic; Haria Makes an Impressive Comeback

Dhruv Sitwala advanced to the semi-finals of the CCI Billiards Classic with a definitive 4-0 win against Ashok Shandilya. Meanwhile, Dhwaj Haria showcased resilience by defeating Loukic Pathare 4-2 after trailing earlier, securing his place in the tournament's final four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:36 IST
Asian billiards champion Dhruv Sitwala demonstrated his prowess at the CCI Billiards Classic, smoothly advancing to the semi-finals with a commanding 4-0 victory over Ashok Shandilya.

In an equally riveting quarter-final match, Dhwaj Haria staged a remarkable comeback against Loukic Pathare. After trailing 1-2, Haria recovered his form during the 4th, 5th, and 6th rounds, securing a 4-2 win.

Results from the quarter-finals include: Dhruv Sitwala's triumph over Ashok Shandilya with scores of 151-31, 151-94 (79), 151-61, 151-141 (95), and Dhwaj Haria's win against Loukic Pathare at 145-151, 151-64, 86-150, 150-17, 150-39, 151-85.

(With inputs from agencies.)

