Gregg Popovich Transitions to Spurs President: A Legendary Coaching Legacy

Gregg Popovich has stepped down as the coach of the San Antonio Spurs to become the team's president of basketball operations. At 76, Popovich, who also led the U.S. team to a 2020 Olympic gold, has won more NBA games than any other coach. His legacy includes five NBA championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:46 IST
Gregg Popovich, the iconic coach of the San Antonio Spurs, has announced his decision to step away from coaching duties to assume the role of president of basketball operations for the team, as detailed in a statement released on Friday.

At 76, Popovich holds the record for the most wins by any coach in NBA history. His remarkable career includes leading the Spurs to five NBA championships and guiding the U.S. men's team to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Having joined the Spurs in 1988 as an assistant coach, Popovich's influence extends beyond his impressive accolades, shaping the franchise into one of the league's most successful. Popovich's contribution to basketball is celebrated worldwide, marking the end of his 29-year tenure as a transformative head coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

