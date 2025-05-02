Gregg Popovich Transitions to Spurs President: A Legendary Coaching Legacy

Gregg Popovich, the iconic coach of the San Antonio Spurs, has announced his decision to step away from coaching duties to assume the role of president of basketball operations for the team, as detailed in a statement released on Friday.

At 76, Popovich holds the record for the most wins by any coach in NBA history. His remarkable career includes leading the Spurs to five NBA championships and guiding the U.S. men's team to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Having joined the Spurs in 1988 as an assistant coach, Popovich's influence extends beyond his impressive accolades, shaping the franchise into one of the league's most successful. Popovich's contribution to basketball is celebrated worldwide, marking the end of his 29-year tenure as a transformative head coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)