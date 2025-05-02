Left Menu

McLaren's Slip-Up: Tools Left in Lando Norris's Car Sparks Investigation

At the Miami Grand Prix, McLaren inadvertently left tools in Lando Norris's car, causing disruptions during practice. Norris disposed of the items, including a torch, while stewards launched an investigation. Despite the mishap, McLaren aims for a win, with Norris targeting the championship lead from teammate Oscar Piastri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

McLaren found themselves in an unusual predicament during the Miami Grand Prix when they left tools in Lando Norris's car. The incident drew immediate attention as Norris, while on his practice lap, reported the problem over team radio.

Champion driver and last year's race victor, Norris, was forced to pit and remove the items, including what appeared to be a torch. The mishap is under investigation by stewards, adding a twist to the preparations for Sunday's race.

Zak Brown, McLaren's boss, dismissed the incident as an embarrassing error while focusing on the team's pursuit of victory, with Norris eyeing to reclaim the championship lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

