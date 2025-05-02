Rangers and Celtic: Tradition Continues in Scottish Rivalry

In the ongoing saga of Scottish football, Rangers will not present arch-rivals Celtic with a guard of honour at Ibrox, a testament to the fierce rivalry traditionally upheld between these clubs. This decision coincides with Celtic's recent triumphant capture of their 13th Premiership title in 14 years, an achievement further emphasizing their dominance in the league.

Celtic's victory also sees them drawing level with Rangers on 55 Scottish league titles each, a statistic that intensifies the competitive spirit ahead of the upcoming Old Firm Derby. Interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson has confirmed the team's stance, stating, 'It has never happened in the past.' He added that such gestures might not hold significance for champions, including Celtic themselves.

The absence of a guard of honour carries historical precedence, reminiscent of earlier seasons when similar situations arose. While Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers respects the emotional rivalry, suggesting humility could be a mark of respect, he acknowledges the traditions governing these interactions. Contrastingly, the English Premier League maintains its customs, as Chelsea will honour Liverpool with a guard of honour.

